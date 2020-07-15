Several Eskom units return to service

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

While some generating units have returned to service, Eskom will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday.

The power utility is set to implement Stage 1 load shedding from 9am until 10pm tonight.

On Tuesday, Eskom successfully returned a generation unit each at the Medupi and Majuba power stations to service. On Monday, unit 2 at Koeberg was synchronised into the grid.

“This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system. The progress, however, is still not sufficient to enable us to suspend this current unfortunate period of load shedding,” said the utility in a statement.

The news comes as South Africans have experienced load shedding from Friday, 10 July.

Eskom said the generation system has improved as such that it will move from implementing Stage 2 load shedding to Stage 1 load shedding.

“Eskom wishes to assure the public that implementing load shedding is the last resort, in order to protect the national grid.”

Meanwhile the return to service of a unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations has been delayed as teams work around the clock to return them to service.

For the power utility, the colder weather also means demand for electricity has risen significantly.

“We therefore urge the public to continue assisting us in managing consumption in order to reduce the impact of the supply constraints.” - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

DBE responds to SADTU's call for school closure

546 Views
15 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

179175 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

25175 Views
18 Jun 2020

SARS makes R11.6 million rhino horn bust

287 Views
15 Jul 2020

SA records 298 292 cases, 4 346 deaths

337 Views
15 Jul 2020

Post Office announces grant payment dates

7989 Views
28 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook