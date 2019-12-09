"Servant of the people" Professor Ben Turok passes on

Struggle stalwart and former parliamentarian Professor Ben Turok has passed away, at the age of 92.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his sincere condolences to Professor Turok’s spouse, Mary, and their children Ivan, Fred and Neil, as well Professor Turok’s friends, comrades and associates in South Africa and around the continent and the international community.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of an outstanding yet humble patriot of our nation. Professor Turok made enormous personal sacrifices which helped us attain our freedom.

“He was a principled freedom fighter, dedicated to non-racialism and the unity of our nation and of our liberation movement,” said the President.

Professor Turok was the only surviving member of the original underground leadership of the South African Communist Party.

He was arrested in 1962 under the Explosives Act and was sentenced to three years imprisonment in Pretoria before being placed under house arrest.

He fled South Africa without his family and spent two decades in exile as a guest of several African states.

Professor Turok, who was an economics professor, served as a Member of Parliament from 1995 to 2014 – a period during which he distinguished himself as Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

“Personally and politically, Professor Turok conducted himself strictly in accordance with the values of our democratic Constitution and made invaluable contributions to debates on questions of national importance. He leaves a big void and an equally formidable legacy. He will be greatly missed,” said the President.

President Ramaphosa described Turok as a true democrat and servant of the people who stood up to injustice, corruption and the abuse of public office both during the struggle and into the democratic dispensation. – SAnews.gov.za