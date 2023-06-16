Selected Home Affairs offices to open on Youth Day and Saturday

The Home Affairs Department says 186 of its offices will open on Youth Day and on Saturday, 17 June 2023.

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, is expected to visit the Home Affairs Germiston office, today and tomorrow, to encourage South Africans to apply or collect their IDs.

The 186 Home Affairs offices that will open their doors will operate from 8 am to 1 pm on both days.

As of Monday, 12 June 2023, over 471 000 IDs were uncollected at Home Affairs offices nationwide.

This drive is part of the additional work done by young employees in the department who have been coming to work on Saturdays this month to assist learners to apply for their IDs in honour of the sacrifices of the youth of 1976.

“I am heartened to see young employees leading by example by affording South Africans an opportunity to apply or collect enabling documents that ensure that citizens enjoy the full benefits of being citizens,” said Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Minister said applying for “enabling documents” is as important as collecting them.

“I encourage people who applied for their enabling documents two weeks ago or earlier to come and collect their documents,” he pleaded.

The Minister said the department is continuously looking at ways of delivering services in a manner that is convenient for citizens.

Meanwhile, several offices will not open, as they will be undergoing routine IT maintenance.

These include, Cala, Elliotdale, Engcobo, Idutywa, Libode, Mqanduli, Mount Aylif, Ngqeleni, Qumbu, Tsolo, Willowdale, Burgersdorp and Sterkspruit.

“The department will communicate its plans to open on a weekend to cater for communities affected by the offices that are unable to open this weekend.”

Visit http://www.dha.gov.za/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=1683:live-capture-offices&catid=9:civic-services for a list of offices that will be open this weekend. – SAnews.gov.za