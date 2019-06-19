Security plans in place for SONA

The safety and security preparations for Thursday’s State of the Nation address are on track, according to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints).

Natjoints includes all government departments within the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, including the South African Police Service. It is instrumental in ensuring that the State of the Nation Address takes place in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.

“… all critical role players are ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandates. The Natjoints operational deployments are in place to ensure safety and security for all participants, and around the parliamentary precinct before, during and after the SONA,” said the structure in a statement on Wednesday.

Members of the South African Police Service and all law enforcement agencies will continue to apply fundamental policing principles, guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

All law enforcement officers on duty will enforce the law at all times and at all places of deployment. Each and every member deployed has a responsibility and an obligation to execute their respective mandates professionally, impartially and with integrity, said Natjoints.

A Notice to all Airmen has been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within three nautical miles of the event at Parliament. This also means the area is strictly a “no drone zone”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation address to a joint sitting of Parliament at 7pm. – SAnews.gov.za