Second Chance Matric Programme May/June exams commence

Monday, May 9, 2022

The Department of Basic Education’s Second Chance Matric Programme May/June exams have commenced today in 5 236 exam centres nationwide.

More than 290 680 people will rewrite their National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the extended Senior Certificate (SC) exams from today.

The candidates had written matric exams in 2021 and previous years but did not attain the full requirements of the qualification.

“If at first you don’t succeed, there is still a second chance. Candidates are advised to locate their exam centres days before they're due to write. Avoid frustration - don't leave this off until the day of the exam,” the department said.

The aim of the Second Chance Matric Programme is to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the SC.

The benefits of the Second Chance Programme include:

  • Learners are able to meet the requirements of the NSC or SC and obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate.
  • Increased learner retention.
  • Increased computer skills, job opportunities and career pathing.
  • Learners are able to access bursary opportunities for further studies.

 - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Job applicants no longer required to attach certified copies

18371 Views
06 May 2022

Government takes steps to protect women and children

12682 Views
09 Aug 2020

Government, NGOs tackle gender-based violence

27527 Views
12 Oct 2017

One home, one garden: King Zwelithini

1649 Views
29 Jan 2013

SA records first COVID-19 deaths

5535 Views
27 Mar 2020

SA society remains divided

4181 Views
06 Feb 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter