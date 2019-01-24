Second chance matric exams deadline looms

Learners who wish to write or rewrite matric exams in June this year have until 31 January to register.

These exams are intended for learners who have not completed their matric and those who want to improve their results, as well as those who failed their matric.

Learners can visit www.education.gov.za and click on the link to register for the Amended Senior Certificate examinations at the bottom left of the DBE website homepage. This will link learners to an online registration portal.

Alternatively, learners can visit their nearest district education office and register in person.

“As the Department of Basic Education, we would encourage all of those who qualify to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to attain a matric certificate, which could be the gateway to a better life,” said the department. – SAnews.gov.za