Seasonal rainfall expected to continue this week

Most parts of South Africa are expected to experience rainfall with scattered to widespread thundershowers from Tuesday until Saturday.

“Most parts of South Africa have, for the past week or so, been experiencing seasonal rainfall, some of which were severe in places. This trend is set to continue for the rest of the week, as a cut-off low pressure system dominates the central and eastern parts of the country,” the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

Associated with this large-scale weather system, is a possibility of flooding, especially over the central interior on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The risk of flooding will gradually progress eastwards during the week, and will affect KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga by Friday. In addition, there is also a possibility of severe thunderstorms, and warnings for the possible affected areas will be issued accordingly,” SAWS said.

The weather system is expected to exit the country in the north-east late on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor this weather system and updates to forecasts and severe warnings will be made regularly through the regular channels. Weather warnings are available at https://www.weathersa.co.za/home/warnings. – SAnews.gov.za