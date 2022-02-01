Schäfer welcomes return to full-time school attendance

Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, says schools in the Western Cape will be ready to welcome all learners from next Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MEC said the department has welcomed Cabinet’s decision for all schools to return on a full-time basis.

“We met this morning with Minister Motshekga, and the plan is that schools should be ready to receive all learners from Monday next week. This will give them time to make all the necessary arrangements,” Schäfer said.

Schäfer said she was extremely pleased, as they have been calling for this development.

“The time lost in school has implications not only for academic progress but also aggravates societal issues such as learner pregnancies and the risk of dropping out of school. Parents have had to make alternative arrangements whilst trying to work, or if they cannot, their children are left unattended, adding to safety risks.”

The MEC said she also raised the issue of mask-wearing for children be reconsidered following a number of requests from parents and it was agreed that “the matter will be processed through the Council of Education Ministers for recommendations and consideration”.

“As always, we will rely on expert evidence when making decisions in this regard.”

On Monday night, Cabinet decided that primary, secondary and special schools should return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for social distancing of 1 meter for learners in schools will also no longer be mandatory.

In the coming days, the Ministers of Health and Basic Education will issue directives reflecting on this new approach. – SAnews.gov.za