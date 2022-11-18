Scaled-up collaborative campaign to reinforce efforts to combat crime

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chief Whip, Seiso Mohai, says Parliament and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature must mount a scaled-up collaborative oversight campaign to help reinforce police efforts to combat crime in the Ugu District.

Mohai made the comment following concerns raised by members of the community during a public hearing on safety and security, held at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, on Thursday.

The hearings form part of the weeklong Taking Parliament To The People (TPTTP) oversight programme, currently underway in the district.

Mohai raised concerns over the high number of police officials implicated in serious criminal activities, including murder and sabotage of police work.

“We really need to be purposeful in our oversight, and ensure that Parliament on its own, as a custodian of democracy, undertakes very conscious mobilisation among communities. Members of the community are scared to confide in police because some elements within the police service are also conniving with criminal networks,” Mohai said.

During the hearings, community members expressed their frustration with the police, accusing them of complacency in fighting crime in their area.

They also complained about lack of resources in the police stations, including absence of policing, crime and drug syndicates who are partners with enforcement officers to perpetrate crimes.

Responding to the community’s concerns, Police Minister, Bheki Cele acknowledged that police are implicated in criminal activities, and undertook to visit police stations in the crime-ridden municipality to implement urgent interventions.

The Chief Whip welcomed the Minister’s interim intervention, but pointed out that Parliament and the Provincial legislature need to undertake a systematic way of responding to the alarming rate of crime that terrorises residents.

He also instructed councillors, Members of the Legislatures and Parliament to create a peaceful environment that is conducive for economic prosperity. – SAnews.go.za