SASSA cash payment points suspended due to unrest

Due to the current violence, cash-in-transit (CIT) companies will not be providing any cash delivery services to the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA) cash pay points until further notice.

According to SASSA, this is to ensure the safety of beneficiaries as well as their staff.

“Beneficiaries are urged to remain calm and await communication as to when the payment at pay points will resume.”

SASSA started with its monthly payments last week on the 6th for older persons, followed by disability grants on the 7th. From 8 July 2021 all other grants payments were made.

The cash pay points started being services from today.

According to the statement released on Monday, the agency said beneficiaries are reminded that their cards can be used to purchase goods, receive cash from merchants or ATMs.

“However, beneficiaries are urged to ensure that it is safe for them to frequent any of these alternative facilities and to follow the COVID-19 protocols at all times.”

Parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been swept by acts of violence and looting over the weekend by protesters who are allegedly calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from jail.

SASSA CEO, Totsie Memela, has requested recipients not to panic and stay safe until further notice.

“We have to protect our beneficiaries as they might be caught up in the crossfire especially those in high-risk areas. Payments will be made as soon as the situation is calm and it is safe,” said Memela.

Memela added that SASSA has to be careful, as they have noticed increased numbers of heists against the Post Office and CIT vehicles in the past months. – SAnews.gov.za