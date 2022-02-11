SA's COVID-19 cases rise by 3 169

South Africa conducted 36 113 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, of which 3 169 were positive.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Data shows that Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province with 1 003 additional infections recorded, followed by 590 in the Western Cape, 446 in KwaZulu-Natal, 366 in Mpumalanga and 224 in the North West.

This means the country now has 3 634 811 confirmed cases since the outbreak, while the death toll stands at 96 705 after reports that 203 people died from COVID-19 related complications.

However, according to the Department of Health, only 12 fatalities took place in the past 24 to 48 hours.

In addition, hospital admissions have increased by 86 to 4 354 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the department is reporting there are 65 941 new COVID-19 vaccine doses, pushing the total to 30 468 125 since the rollout programme kicked off.

So far, 16 684 897 or 41.92% adults are fully jabbed, while 1 353 555 vaccine doses have been given to children between 12 and 17 years old.

The statistics also indicate that 742 378 booster shots have been distributed in South Africa.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 10 February 2022, there have been 402 044 502 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 5 770 023 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za