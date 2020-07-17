SA's COVID-19 cases rise by 13 172

South Africa has recorded 13 172 new COVID-19 cases bringing a cumulative total to 324 221 on Thursday, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

He also reported a further 216 COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the additional fatalities, 86 were from Gauteng, 47 from Western Cape, 25 from Eastern Cape, 41 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from the Free State and seven from Mpumalanga, bringing the death toll to 4 669 since the outbreak.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has climbed to 165 591, which translates to a recovery rate of 51%, while the total number of tests conducted to date is 2 324 923.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 117 895 cases after 5 181 new infections were reported since the last report.

This is followed by the Western Cape with 82 986 cases, Eastern Cape with 57 186 and KwaZulu-Natal with 35 604. The North West has 11 891 infections, Free State 7 312, Mpumalanga 5 572, Limpopo 3 883 and Northern Cape 1 831.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 13 378 853 cases worldwide, with 580 045 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za