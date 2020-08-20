SA's COVID-19 cases edge towards 600 000

Thursday, August 20, 2020

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases are edging closer to the 600 000 mark after 3 916 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, there are now 596 060 who have contracted the virus, while the death toll is now 12 423.

Of the 159 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 45 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 43 in Gauteng, 37 in the Eastern Cape, 29 in the Western Cape and five in Free State.  

Meanwhile, the hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng with 202 011 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 107 271, Western Cape 103 210 and Eastern Cape 84 362.

The Free State has 33 163 cases, North West 23 641, Mpumalanga 22 067, Limpopo 11 944 and Northern Cape 8 341.

Fifty cases remain unallocated.

The total number of tests conducted is 3 455 671 with 25 324 done in the last 24 hours.

“The number of recoveries currently stands at 491 441 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Globally, there have been 21 989 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 775 893 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

COVID-19 regulations limit alcohol sale hours

55319 Views
19 Mar 2020

Court judgement leads to hitches in Firearms Act

9210 Views
20 Mar 2013

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

11919 Views
23 Jul 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

52466 Views
18 Jun 2020

SA's COVID-19 cases edge towards 600 000

148 Views
20 Aug 2020

Nightclubs to remain closed under level 2 of lockdown

1963 Views
17 Aug 2020

SA News on Facebook