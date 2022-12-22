SARS seize R3m counterfeit shoes at Lebombo border post

Customs officers of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have seized possible counterfeit shoes with an estimated value of R3 million.

The haul was made by officers from the Customs Detector Dog Unit (DDU) at the Lebombo border post at the weekend.

SARS in a statement said the officers searched a truck with two trailers entering South Africa.

“The DDU found 5237 pairs of various branded (possibly counterfeit) shoes and sandals. The items were found loaded in the back of the trailers of the truck.

“The shoes were handed over to the South African Customs State Warehouse for further processing and engagement with the relevant brand holders for confirmation of the authenticity of the items,” said the revenue collector.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised officers and the DDU for their vigilance in preventing illicit and counterfeit goods from entering the country.

“The lawful production of clothing and textile industry in the country needs to be supported and SARS has shown once again that it is playing its part to foster industrial growth and job creation,” he said.

Kieswetter added that SARS is determined to give meaning to its strategic objectives of making non-compliance hard and costly for any person who transgresses the law.

“While we have made it easy and simple to comply, we will not tolerate criminals and syndicates that impede the economic prosperity of our country and the well-being of our citizens,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za