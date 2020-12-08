SARS recommits to restoring institutional integrity

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has recommitted to restoring its institutional integrity and rebuilding capability.

This comes after the Full Bench judgment of the Gauteng Division of the High Court in the matter relating to the Public Protector Report on an investigation into Allegations of Violation of the Executive Ethics Code by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as well as the allegations of maladministration, corruption and improper conduct by the South African Revenue Services.

The revenue service welcomed the judgement.

“It is a seminal judgment that brings necessary closure to the unfortunate distracting narrative surrounding the establishment and functioning of the SARS High Risk Investigation Unit. Moreover, it confirms SARS’ powers to gather intelligence relating to tax offences,” said the revenue collector in a statement on Monday.

SARS said the judgement was a strong reminder to any incumbent, present or in the future, who occupies the important role as Commissioner of SARS as well as every SARS employee of their duty to be administratively fair, respect the institutional mandate, and always act in line with constitutional principles of rational decision making, unbiased conduct and hearing the other side. 

“SARS is engaged in restoring institutional integrity and rebuilding capability, and this as an opportunity to refocus on the important work of collecting tax and customs revenues, improve tax compliance and restoring public confidence,” it said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

