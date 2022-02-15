SARS operations continue despite municipal services disconnection

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Services to taxpayers are continuing uninterrupted at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), despite the City of Tshwane disconnecting utility services at its Ashlea Gardens offices in Pretoria.

Earlier on Tuesday, the City disconnected services at the building due to an unsettled utility bill. The City last week embarked on a campaign to disconnect services to all defaulters. It said residential customers owed the City around R8 billion, businesses R4 billion, and government departments and embassies R1.3 billion. In a statement, SARS apologised for the inconvenience.

SARS said: “We wish to put it on record that the building occupied by the organisation does not belong to SARS. It is a leased property and to date, all services have been paid for, in full and on time.

“We sincerely apologise to taxpayers for the inconvenience that this may have caused. We will engage with the owners of the property, with the view to have this matter attended to as a matter of urgency.”

In the meantime, the office is using a generator and remains operational. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

New SRD grant pay days to note for February 2022

25519 Views
01 Feb 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

171435 Views
21 Sep 2021

Read: Nelson Mandela's inauguration speech as President of SA

57260 Views
10 May 2018

NPA seized with 37 high profile State Capture cases

405 Views
16 Feb 2022

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

184046 Views
27 Sep 2021

Six new mega social housing projects

2331 Views
15 Feb 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter