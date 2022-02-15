SARS operations continue despite municipal services disconnection

Services to taxpayers are continuing uninterrupted at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), despite the City of Tshwane disconnecting utility services at its Ashlea Gardens offices in Pretoria.

Earlier on Tuesday, the City disconnected services at the building due to an unsettled utility bill. The City last week embarked on a campaign to disconnect services to all defaulters. It said residential customers owed the City around R8 billion, businesses R4 billion, and government departments and embassies R1.3 billion. In a statement, SARS apologised for the inconvenience.

SARS said: “We wish to put it on record that the building occupied by the organisation does not belong to SARS. It is a leased property and to date, all services have been paid for, in full and on time.

“We sincerely apologise to taxpayers for the inconvenience that this may have caused. We will engage with the owners of the property, with the view to have this matter attended to as a matter of urgency.”

In the meantime, the office is using a generator and remains operational. – SAnews.gov.za