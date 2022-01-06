SARS first Commissioner passes away

Thursday, January 6, 2022

 The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has conveyed its condolences following the passing of its first Commissioner, Trevor van Heerden.

Van Heerden passed away on Wednesday.

“Mr Van Heerden played an instrumental role in the establishment of SARS as we know it today. He was also deeply involved in the development of the taxation of fringe benefits and the Value-Added Tax Act, 1991,” said the Revenue Service in a statement on Thursday.

The former Commissioner was described as a skilled and dedicated civil servant, who committed more than 40 years of his life to SARS and one of its predecessors, Inland Revenue.

Current SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has wished the Van Heerden family strength during this difficult time. – SAnews.gov.za

