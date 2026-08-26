SARS crackdown leads to R167m cocaine bust

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has successfully intercepted more than 333kg of cocaine at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The cocaine – worth an estimated street value of some R167 million – was intercepted during a targeted enforcement operation conducted on a flight arriving from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“The operation was executed simultaneously across three critical points of entry processing... aircraft baggage offloading, passenger arrivals baggage screening, and cargo inspections. The coordinated intervention forms part of SARS' intensified efforts to combat the illicit movement of narcotics and other prohibited goods through South Africa's ports of entry.

“During baggage screening at the international arrivals hall, Customs officials identified two pieces of luggage containing cocaine. A total of 75 bricks, weighing 83.10kg, were found inside the suitcases. The matter was immediately referred to the South African Police Service for further investigation and forensic processing, in line with their mandate,” SARS said in a statement.

Separately, SARS’ narcotics detecting dog reacted positively to cargo offloaded from the same flight, which was found to have at least 250kg of cocaine.

SARS Commissioner, Dr Johnstone Makhubu, said the interception of cocaine from both passenger baggage and unmanifested cargo on the same flight "reflects the value of integrated enforcement”.

“This operation demonstrates that SARS is steadily strengthening its capability to detect and disrupt sophisticated smuggling syndicates. The … success is the result of intelligence-led operations, the effective use of data and risk analysis, and the unwavering vigilance and diligence of our Customs officers, who work around the clock to protect South Africa's borders and economy.

“Every successful seizure helps protect communities from the devastating impact of drug trafficking and reinforces the integrity of legitimate trade. I wish to thank all law enforcement agencies for working together to disrupt drug trafficking.

“I also extend our appreciation to our international partners for their cooperation in combating transnational organised crime and safeguard South Africa’s borders,” Makhubu said. – SAnews.gov.za