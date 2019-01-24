SARS concerned at tax evasion reports

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Thursday has expressed concern at media reports on allegations of tax evasion at the various commissions of inquiry that are underway.

“SARS is concerned that the names of some former employees have been mentioned in alleged wrongdoing and would like to assure the South African taxpayers and public that these will be investigated without fear or favour and guilty persons will be brought to book,” said the revenue service.

It assured taxpayers and the public that in instances where tax rules and laws have been violated or undermined, strict measures will be applied to uphold the rule of law.

“SARS wishes to reiterate that the newly reconstituted Illicit Economy Unit is already hard at work and will be monitoring the developments closely and are taking the necessary steps where appropriate to ensure compliance with tax laws.”

SARS also drew attention to the Voluntary Disclosure Programme that is still fully operational. It urged non-compliant taxpayers and members of the public to make use of this facility where appropriate. - SAnews.gov.za