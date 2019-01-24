SARS concerned at tax evasion reports

Thursday, January 24, 2019

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Thursday has expressed concern at media reports on allegations of tax evasion at the various commissions of inquiry that are underway.

“SARS is concerned that the names of some former employees have been mentioned in alleged wrongdoing and would like to assure the South African taxpayers and public that these will be investigated without fear or favour and guilty persons will be brought to book,” said the revenue service.

It assured taxpayers and the public that in instances where tax rules and laws have been violated or undermined, strict measures will be applied to uphold the rule of law.

“SARS wishes to reiterate that the newly reconstituted Illicit Economy Unit is already hard at work and will be monitoring the developments closely and are taking the necessary steps where appropriate to ensure compliance with tax laws.”

SARS also drew attention to the Voluntary Disclosure Programme that is still fully operational. It urged non-compliant taxpayers and members of the public to make use of this facility where appropriate. - SAnews.gov.za

 

 

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

17684 Views
08 Dec 2018

Correctional Services advertises 380 vacancies

37265 Views
08 Feb 2013

NSFAS applicants urged to submit missing documents before deadline

7167 Views
13 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

81045 Views
17 Sep 2018

NSFAS students can now update contact details online

20227 Views
19 Jun 2018

Gauteng seeks measures to curb bullying in schools

1492 Views
31 Oct 2012