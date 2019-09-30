SAPS recruitment drive opens, targets youth

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has embarked on a nationwide recruitment process in an effort to bolster crime fighting efforts.

This year, SAPS management said it is seeking to attract youth between the ages of 18 and 30 for the 2019/2020 Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BLDP) intake.

Prospective applicants need to be in possession of a Senior Certificate/National Senior Certificate or National Certificate (Vocational). Those in possession of post matric qualifications and do not have criminal records and pending criminal cases are encouraged to apply.

“Those who previously served in a government department and were subsequently dismissed due to misconduct are discouraged from applying,” SAPS said.

To ensure that SAPS enlists disciplined, upright and passionate candidates, only the right candidates will be enlisted.

“All applicants will be subjected to fitness, psychometric and integrity testing as well as medical evaluations during the recruitment, selection and enlistment process. Vetting and fingerprint verifications will also be conducted.

“Successful police trainees will be subjected to continuous security and fitness screening, which included continuous verification of criminal profile as well as medical and physical fitness (inclusive of drug/substance abuse testing),” said SAPS.

During the training phase, trainees will receive a R4 500 stipend.

Deputy National Commissioner: Human Resources Management, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya, said SAPS is seeking women recruits who are ready to take up the oath of office to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

“We are therefore encouraging all youths from all walks of life to join the service and contribute to a safe and secure South Africa. To ensure that we attract the right people into the service, we have developed a rigorous and thorough recruitment process that includes psychometric, fitness and integrity testing.

“Successful applicants will add to the existing workforce capacity at stations to ensure that the people of South Africa are and feel safe. We wish the applicants all the best in their endeavours to join the service. We are looking forward to welcoming upright, disciplined and accountable individuals who are ready to serve the nation,” said Mgwenya.

Successful applicants must take note that they will be trained at any SAPS Academy in South Africa and will be placed at any police station/unit in South Africa after completion of training.

Recruitment will take place in the following Streams:

STREAM 1

Applicants in possession of a Senior Certificate / National Senior Certificate / National Certificate (Vocational);

Applicants who successfully completed the Military Skills Cadet Development Programme with the South African National Defence Force;

Successful applicants in Stream 1 will undergo a 21 month training programme consisting of three phases: ·Induction Phase - One month at a designated police station. Basic Training Phase - Eight months Basic Training at a designated SAPS Academy. Probation Phase - After successful completion of the Induction and the Basic Training Phase, the police trainee shall be appointed as a member of the Service under probation for a period of 12 months.





STREAM 2

Applicants who fully completed a three (3) year National Diploma / Degree recorded on the National Learner Record Database (NLRD) on at least a NQF 6 or higher level in Law / Policing / Criminology / Law Enforcement / Forensic Investigation.

Applications close on the 15th October 2019 and it must be noted that the Service will no longer receive applications after the closing date.

Successful candidates will be notified telephonically and will undergo a 21-month training programme at any SAPS Academy nationwide. If applicants have not heard or received an official correspondence from the SAPS within 3 months of the closing date, applicants should consider their application as unsuccessful.



- SAnews.gov.za