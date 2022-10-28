SAPS to ensure peaceful King Misuzulu certificate of recognition handover

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police officers deployed to the certificate of recognition handing over ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini by President Cyril Ramaphosa will ensure the event unfolds peacefully.

The Minister said this during a safety inspection of Moses Mabhida Stadium, the venue where the event will be held on Saturday.

Addressing the officers during a parade, Cele urged them to make the best of the historic event, themed “liphumile iLanga kwaZulu – the Sun has risen on the Zulu nation”.

“The King of the Zulus will be given the certificate by the President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, tomorrow in front of the nation, in front of the province and in front of the world. He will be saying: 'Here is your King'. Yours is to make sure that it all happens peacefully, as pronounced by [SAPS management].”

The handing over of the certificate of recognition comes after the King was in August coronated by the Zulu Royal House. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021.

“You must uphold the law... and enforce it … From yesterday, today, tomorrow and after, your job is to enforce the law. If anybody gets in the way - you must make sure that you put that person back [in line] so that tomorrow the event is given the dignity that it deserves.”

The Minister said police would be deployed to various strategic routes and locations, including roads, hotels and other areas where the public would be meeting and congregating.

"Remember that you are representatives, you are the face of the government. We are the face of the event. When you see things then deal with those things decisively. But do everything within the law. Be decisive, be tough,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za