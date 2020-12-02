SAPS dismisses seven corruption accused officials

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of two brigadiers, two colonels, a lieutenant-colonel and two civilian employees following their alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

In a station issued on Tuesday, the SAPS said the seven had a sanction of dismissal imposed on them.

The dismissed are:

Brigadier Jabez Naidoo, 49 - Station Commander: Point Police Station (KZN), Former SCM Head, Western Cape).

Brigadier Lesetja David Mogotlane, 57 - Section Head: Mechanical Services.

Colonel Thomas Dumisani Marima, 50 - Section Commander: Vehicles and Tactical Equipment.

Lieutenant Colonel Veeran Naipal, 47 - Vehicle Support: Pretoria Central Garage.

Lieutenant Colonel Alpheus Nkosibanke Makhetha, 46 - Technical Expert: Vehicle Fleet.

Admin Clerk Jacoba Magadela Havenga, 49 - Chief Prov Clerk: New Vehicle Store, WC. 

PAC Marcell Duan Marney, 33 - Chief Provisioning Clerk to Brigadier Ramanjalum.

“The seven members were part of 16 suspects initially arrested on the 4th of June 2020 during a pre-dawn operation. They were arrested by an Anti-corruption Task Team, which was set up in 2017 by the National Commissioner, General Khehla  Sitole.

“Among the 15 arrested were a former Lieutenant-General of the South African Police Service, three brigadiers, colonels, civilian employees and six private citizens on multiple charges including fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering,” said SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Although the accused in this matter are currently subjected to criminal prosecution, these seven have been tried departmentally, found guilty and subsequently dismissed.

"I continue to urge members to desist from any form of criminality or corruption, as such actions will do nothing more than bring an abrupt end to one's freedom and career," said Sitole. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

30699 Views
01 Oct 2020

Grant top-up comes to an end this month

150840 Views
26 Oct 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

84939 Views
30 Sep 2020

President to address the nation next week

12844 Views
05 Nov 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

176601 Views
25 Aug 2020

Cape Town attorney sentenced for R24m RAF fraud

1321 Views
01 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook