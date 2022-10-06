SAPS announces promotions in the Free State, Western Cape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced a raft of appointments in the Free State and Western Cape provinces.

In the Free State, acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Solly Lesia earlier this week announced five managerial appointments.

Major Generals Masebueng Meriam Mochologi and Liesbeth Matobako were promoted to District Commissioner of Overberg in the Western Cape while Maj Gen Matobako joins SAPS headquarters in Pretoria responsible for salaries. They were previously Provincial Heads of Visible Policing and Finance and Administration Services.

Yesterday, Brigadier Christoffel Johannes Van der Merwe was promoted to Provincial Head of Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation, while Brigadier Marriet Makhosazane Ntuli was appointed Head of Commercial Crimes Investigation.

Brigadier Khedamile Godfrey Ntlati is the new Provincial Head of Police emergency and flash.

“The latter is a merger of Provincial Emergency Services (PES) and Firearms, liquor and second-hand goods (FLASH) to form the new provincial component which Brig Ntlati will head. These appointments are in line with the broader SAPS priority to fill critical vacancies and realign policing to the demands of the day,” said Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, Free State SAPS spokesperson.

Maj Gen Lesia congratulated the senior managers on their promotions and pledged the support of provincial management.

“We are confident that our internal capacity will allow us to carry on with the work while we manage these changes,” he reassured.

In the Western Cape, acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Albert Maqhashalala on Wednesday announced the appointment of four senior managers in vacant positions.

Major General Maqhashalala, accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioners: Major General Michael Jojo, Legal Services, Major General Preston Voskuil, Support Services and Major General Mpumelelo Manci, Policing Services presented the new ranks to the four senior managers.

The newly appointed senior officers were promoted to the level of Brigadier effective from 1 October 2022 in various positions and environments within the province.

The senior managers were promoted as follows:

Brigadier Rozelle Bekker, Section Head: Legal Support: Resources;

Brigadier Lindiwe Dyantyi, Station Commander Mitchells Plain SAPS;

Brigadier Jan Alexander, Station Commander Nyanga SAPS;

Brigadier Leon Hanana, Provincial Head: Serious and Violent Crime. – SAnews.gov.za