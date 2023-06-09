SANRAL announces partial closure of N1 in Midrand

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has informed motorists that partial road closures are scheduled to take place along the N1 in Gauteng this weekend.

Partial road closures are scheduled to take place along the N1 Section 21, between Kosmosdal Samrand Interchange and Rooihuiskraal Interchange in Midrand.

“These partial road closures are required to allow Eskom to perform essential work necessary to install new overhead transmission power lines and a conductor which supplies electricity to the area.

“SANRAL advises that only daytime closures will be applied on Saturdays from 6am to 6pm, and Sundays from 6am and 12pm. The lanes will be closed in stages for a short period of around 30 minutes, however, complete closure will be required when cables are dragged across the road,” SANRAL said.

The closures may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. If needed, a second advisory with information on the new times will be issued.

“SANRAL warns that these partial closures may introduce disruptions to the normal travel times for motorists travelling in the afternoon, resulting in delays towards the evening.

“Detours have also been identified and will be signposted. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police (JMPD) and Tshwane Metropolitan Police (TMPD) officials will be deployed to monitor and manage traffic and ensure minimal disruption.

“Motorists will be diverted via the R101 for the detour route. Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly, consider the alternative routes recommended and practise caution when using the roads,” SANRAL said.

SANRAL has apologised for any inconvenience caused during this period and will continue to provide updates to road users as information becomes available.

“The agency takes seriously its mandate from government to manage and maintain the national road network. In so doing, the safety and wellbeing of road users and the communities in which it operates are paramount,” SANRAL said. – SANews.gov.za