Sandkraal Farm released to Communal Property Association

The Western Cape Provincial Government has commended the collaborative efforts between the three spheres of government in ensuring that the release of Sandkraal Farm in George to a communal property association (CPA) becomes a success.

In September 2021, the provincial Human Settlements Department took an in-principle decision to release Sandkraal Farm to a CPA, which reaffirmed its stance and commitment to the land release programme.

The department said the decision to release the farm is a culmination of years of engagements with George Local Municipality and the Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD).

The department said it envisaged that the land is released to a CPA that will be established by the DALRRD, in line with its mandate.

While the process of establishing the CPA is still underway, the department has offered to transfer Sandkraal Farm to the DALRRD.

The department explained that upon the establishment of the CPA, the DALRRD will be at liberty to transfer the property to the CPA.

The department will continue to cooperate and provide technical support to accelerate the establishment of the CPA, and the imminent transfer of the property.

MEC for Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, said the release of the property forms part of the provincial government’s commitment to the land release programme and economic empowerment efforts.

“The land was previously described as not suitable for formal development, due to it laying outside of the urban edge, which implied that it is likely to remain usable for agriculture purposes going forward.

“Therefore, the decision to release this piece of property to small-scale farmers will help to create economic opportunities for the area. I welcome the collaborative efforts between the three spheres of government in ensuring this project becomes a success,” Simmers said. – SAnews.gov.za