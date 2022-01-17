SALGA mourns former Joe Gqabi mayor's passing

Monday, January 17, 2022

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has expressed sadness at the passing of former Executive Mayor of the Joe Gqabi District Municipality, Zibonele Dumzela.

Dumzela passed away on 15 January 2022. 

In a statement, SALGA said the death of the former mayor represented a significant loss for the local government community. 

“Having served as a former SALGA National Executive Committee (NEC) member and subsequently representing the organisation in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), former Mayor Dumzela’s unwavering commitment towards every responsibility placed on his shoulders significantly advanced the local government sector forward.” 

SALGA described Dumzela as having been a great and tireless leader who inspired many other leaders serving at the local level of government into action for their communities.

“His passion and wealth of experience in local government affairs was second to none and will be greatly missed by his colleagues and everyone else who relied on his knowledge and expertise. 

“SALGA once again extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former Mayor Dumzela at this difficult time. He will be deeply missed,” reads the statement. – SAnews.gov.za           

 

