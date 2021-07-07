SAICA to train SARS staff

In an effort to build capacity in the South African Revenue Services (SARS), the revenue collector has entered into a partnership with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) to meet its skills demand.

This comes after SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and SAICA chief executive Freeman Nomvalo agreed to establish a mutually beneficial partnership to build capability in the revenue collector.

The agreement was part of a process of ensuring that SARS has the requisite skills to fulfil its mandate.

“SARS has reached out to SAICA to assist with recruiting specialists with tax and forensic experience to help capacitate the organisation by mobilising resources from within SAICA’s Chartered Accountancy membership base,” the two said in a joint statement.

They said the collaboration will assist SARS in meeting the demand for skills in areas such as Specialist Auditing, Transfer Pricing, Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, Illicit Economy and High Wealth Individual Unit.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), SAICA will assist SARS in identifying and recruiting talent based on experience, qualifications and career trajectory. This would be in the areas of trainees, recently qualified candidates and experienced candidates.

Trainees relate to students who have completed their under- and post-graduate university studies who would train towards qualifying as CAs(SA) at SARS. Recently qualified candidates deal with young professionals who have recently qualified as CAs(SA) and who have a keen interest in tax and related disciplines will have the opportunity to start their careers with the revenue collector. Experienced candidates entails working CAs(SA) with specialist expertise in tax and related disciplines will have the opportunity to lead/assist teams and investigations at SARS.

SAICA will work with SARS to promote the various SARS employment opportunities to its members to assist with SARS’ capacitation exercise as it looks towards building a capable state through a more robust and effective revenue collector. In addition, SAICA is committed to its members’ continued development through its ongoing professional development opportunities. – SAnews.gov.za