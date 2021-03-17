SAHPRA approves Section 21 use of Pfizer vaccine

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved the Section 21 application for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“This approval is subject to conducting a post Section 21 authorisation efficacy and safety surveillance of Comirnaty vaccine in South Africa,” said SAHPRA on Tuesday.

According to SAHPRA, the main purpose of Section 21 is to provide access to medicines on an exceptional basis, where conventional therapies have been ruled out, have failed or are unavailable as marketed products.

“This must always have regard to the safety, efficacy and quality of medicines accessed through Section 21 which are set out in Regulation 29.”

South Africa has ordered 20 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

Early this month, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the country was anticipating about 600 000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to land in South Africa before the end of March.

Pfizer/BioNTech is 95% effective, requires two shots and efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics, according to the phase three study.

According to the American multinational pharmaceutical corporation, it is expected to produce up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, more Johnson & Johnson doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive this week.

According to the latest data, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated has now risen to 157 286 as of 16 March. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

27705 Views
28 Feb 2021

King Zwelithini funeral arrangements announced

1899 Views
16 Mar 2021

Plans in place for Tropical Cyclone Eloise impact

15859 Views
25 Jan 2021

Concern over COVID-19 third wave

10509 Views
03 Mar 2021

National Minimum Wage increased to R21.69 per hour

16306 Views
10 Feb 2021

Post Office to pay out R350 grants

2150 Views
11 Mar 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter