Safety of children in schools remains a priority

The Social Protection, Community and Human Development cluster says it is dealing with social ills in schools, such as bullying, gender-based violence (GBV), child pregnancy, alcohol, and drug peddling.

Speaking on behalf of the cluster, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa's call on the sector to institutionalise Care and Support for Teaching and Learning (CSTL) as a tool to improve learner outcomes.

“This recognises that quality education can only be achieved if learners and teachers are safe and healthy and if schools are caring and conducive spaces, free from violence, abuse and harm.

“Our schools must be safe, weapons-free, substance-free spaces for learners and teachers, where corporal punishment, sexual abuse, gender-based violence, homophobia, racism, substance abuse and bullying are not tolerated.”

Motshekga said children remain among the most vulnerable citizens in the country and must always be protected through proactive interventions and promotion of their rights, as enshrined in the Constitution and the Children’s Act 38 of 2005.

“All communities must play their parts in this regard.”

In addition, the Department of Social Development (DSD) is working tirelessly to put measures and interventions in place to address child-related rights violations, including, their protection against incidents of abuse and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The DSD, Motshekga, said it was working with various structures and government departments on the protection of children.

Programmes within the DSD include, amongst others, the family, prevention and support programme known as SINOVUYO, which strengthens the relationship between children and their parents.

The programme is said to have already reached 66 880 parents and caregivers in the current financial year.

The department also provides alternative care and support for children in need through Child and Youth Care Support as well as foster care initiatives.

Social grants

The cluster said 60% of government's budget is spent on social wages to combat poverty and hunger.

Despite the budget constraints, the Social Development portfolio has been able to pay social grants to more than 18 million South Africans.

“We have also advanced the course to break a historical barrier of access to income by introducing a Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant,” Motshekga said.

On the education front, Motshekga said statistics released by the Department of Basic Education showed an increase of 39 744 social grant beneficiaries who passed Grade 12 last year, with distinctions in critical subjects such as Mathematics, Accounting, Physical Science, Economics and Business Studies.

“These learners were able to concentrate on their studies peacefully without having to worry about what to eat or wear,” the Minister said.

The Department of Basic Education has also committed itself to continue working with young women and girls in schools and implementing Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools.

“Comprehensive Sexuality Education is the right of all young people to equip themselves, to make informed decisions about sexuality and relationships; and enable them to safely navigate a world of online bullying, sexual abuse, HIV/ AIDS and early pregnancies.” – SAnews.gov.za