Safer Holidays Start With Me!

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

By Sandile Nene

After a long year of hard work, most people take a break to relax the mind, body and soul. For many South Africans, this involves driving to different parts of the country during the festive season to spend time with family and friends.



As we travel to our different holiday destinations, we must be mindful of our actions and behaviour on the road. The loss of 1 589 lives as a result of 1 286 crashes during the 2024 festive season must serve as a reminder to all road users to prioritise safety and to do all we can to prevent road fatalities.



In the first few days since the start of this year’s festive season on 1 December 2025, we had already recorded over 249 fatalities, and while this is 30 per cent less when compared to the same period last year, it is unfortunate that so many lives have already been lost and many more people have been left with life-threatening or altering injuries.



The theme for this year’s festive season campaign is ‘It Starts With Me’, which reflects the critical role of individual behaviour in preventing loss of life. This theme highlights that each and every one of us has an important role to play in preventing road accidents and road fatalities.



This year’s campaign is geared at helping drivers to make smart choices on the roads so that we can all arrive safely at our chosen destinations. Government reminds every everyone taking to our roads to remain vigilant and to obey the rules of the roads.



Obey the speed limit, do not drive while under the influence of alcohol, make sure your vehicle is roadworthy, and everyone in the car, including those in the back seat, must wear seatbelts. Be courteous to other road users so that we all reach our destinations safely. Road safety is everyone’s business, and together we can make our roads safer. Do not text or use your cell phone when driving.



When we make the right choices, we arrive alive.



It has been proven that most accidents that occur during this period are linked to human behaviour, such as drunk driving, speeding, reckless driving and overloading. It is therefore the responsibility of all drivers, pedestrians and passengers to make responsible decisions.



Government is playing its part to keep people safe, and festive season operations will be operational in all provinces to ensure citizens, residents, holiday makers and businesses operating in the country feel safe.

This time of year, people also typically unwind with a beverage of their choice. If you do decide to use alcohol, do so responsibly. Alcohol and drug use often leads to impaired judgement and can lead to GBVF, unwanted and unsafe sex and heightens the risk of contracting HIV and STIs.



As government, we call on all South Africans, particularly our youth, to say “NO!” to drugs and illegal substances.

Do not experiment with recreational drugs, as they can lead to more addictive or dangerous drugs. Let us all work together to root out the sale of illicit substances that undermine our communities. By doing so, we can continue to safeguard our loved ones and ourselves.



We also call on adults to always ensure the safety of our children, and to take extra care in the supervision of our children, especially when at pools, beaches or near water. Children must be equipped with the necessary safety equipment when next to swimming pools or on beaches. Children must not be left unattended at swimming pools or beaches. Refrain from drinking alcohol when your children are at swimming pools or beaches. When swimming pools are not in use, they must be properly secured to deny children access.



Let us also be vigilant when we are out shopping this festive season. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash; instead, use bankcards or electronic funds transfer to make transactions. Do no display large amounts of cash when making transactions because it can attract criminal elements. When withdrawing cash at the ATM, do not become distracted.



Should you require assistance making a withdrawal, approach a bank official for assistance. Do not leave valuable items visible in a vehicle, rather lock them in the boot. Ensure that your vehicle is properly locked before walking away.



During the coming weeks, road traffic law enforcement officers, law enforcement agencies and other government departments will step up safety operations to ensure that people are safe. Do not leave children and pets unattended in your vehicle or locked inside the house. If you feel unsafe, report any suspicious criminal activity immediately to the police using the 10111 number or inform security.



Through our combined actions, we can make it a safe festive season for all. We wish all South Africans a restful holiday season and call on all communities to work together to ensure that this is a time of celebration, family and joy by exercising responsible behaviour.



*Nene is the Acting Deputy Director-General for Content Processing and Dissemination in the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).