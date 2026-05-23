SADC must move to practical regional solutions amid global shocks - Minister Butale

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Phenyo Butale says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) must urgently translate discussions into practical cooperation as the region faces rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Dr Butale was speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of the SADC Ministers of Foreign Affairs Retreat taking place at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, where ministers are gathered to reflect on regional responses to global disruptions affecting trade, energy and development.

He said the retreat comes at a critical moment marked by global instability, shifting trade routes and increasing pressure on supply chains, including disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions such as those around the Strait of Hormuz.

“The retreat happens at a time that there has been geopolitical tension, which has now led to a lot of uncertainties and a lot of realignments,” Butale said.

He warned that Southern Africa remains heavily dependent on imports in key sectors, including food and industrial inputs, which exposes the region to external shocks.

“You have about 2.4 billion of importation of cereals, which is about 80% of cereals in the SADC region. You have 58 billion US dollars in terms of inputs of mineral equipment that we're importing from outside,” he said.

Butale said these structural challenges require SADC to accelerate efforts towards self-sufficiency and regional value chains.

The Minister said member states must move beyond policy discussions and focus on implementation and co-investment in areas where countries have a comparative advantage.

“It is enough. It is time for us now to go to the practical levels. What is it that Botswana excels in that South Africa can join in to improve the capabilities and capacities of Botswana?” he said.

Butale said the region should prioritise cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture, and manufacturing to reduce dependence on external suppliers.

“We should coalesce around that. We shouldn't be in competition; we should work together to ensure that we support each other in areas where we are excelling,” he said.

On migration, Butale said the issue must be addressed directly by SADC member states, but in a way that promotes economic inclusion and stability across the region.

“The issue of migration is one of those issues that we must face and confront head-on,” he said.

He added that improved economic conditions in member states would help reduce irregular migration pressures.

“When you have prosperity in our different countries, then migration becomes an option, not an escape,” he said.

The SADC Ministers of Foreign Affairs Retreat continues at Skukuza, with discussions expected to focus on industrialisation, trade, energy cooperation, food security and the free movement of goods and people across the region. – SAnews.gov.za