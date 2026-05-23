SADC expects clear direction on regional response to global shocks

Saturday, May 23, 2026

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) says the ongoing Ministers of Foreign Affairs Retreat in Skukuza is expected to provide clear direction on how the region should respond collectively to rising global geopolitical pressures affecting citizens.

Speaking to SAnews on the sidelines of the retreat at the Kruger National Park, SADC Secretariat Head of Communications and Public Relations Barbara Lopi said the gathering comes at a critical time as member states grapple with rising food prices, fuel increases and energy-related challenges.

“This retreat is very important for the Southern region, because as we heard from the two speeches yesterday, the global geopolitical situation is having an effect on the member states, on the citizens, in the sense that we are experiencing increased food prices, fuel prices, and also energy,” Lopi said.

She said the primary objective of the discussions is to ensure that ministers provide strategic guidance on how SADC should collectively respond to these challenges.

“So, the discussion here ultimately should help us to resolve the situation, the impact of the challenges on the citizens, and we expect to get direction from the ministers on how the region should move in responding to the geopolitical situations,” she said.

Lopi said while global instability presents significant challenges for the region, it also creates opportunities for SADC to strengthen cooperation and better utilise its natural resources.

“We should also acknowledge that, much as it brings challenges, it also provides an opportunity for the region to see what it is that we can do together with the resources that we have,” she said.

She highlighted the region’s resource endowment, including critical minerals and other strategic commodities, as a foundation for deeper regional collaboration and industrial development.

“The region is endowed with a lot of the critical minerals, 30% of those are from the region and also the other natural resources that we have,” Lopi said.

Lopi said the retreat is expected to produce practical commitments from member states on strengthening cooperation in response to global shocks.

“We expect to get some guidance on how we move forward, but also some kind of commitments on how, as a region, we are going to work together to improve the situation,” she said.

Migration also featured prominently in the discussions, with Lopi noting that the issue remains central to regional integration efforts.

She said member states welcomed South Africa’s position on the matter, saying it aligns with existing regional frameworks.

“The issue of migration, which the minister [Ronald Lamola] talked about, and the member states applauded South Africa for the statement that the minister made, which actually is in line with the SADC protocol on the free movement of people within the region,” she said.

The retreat continues in Skukuza, with ministers expected to refine coordinated responses to geopolitical challenges affecting food security, energy systems, trade and regional mobility. – SAnews.gov.za