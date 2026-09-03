SACAA probes Springboks-All Blacks flypast after safety concerns

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating Airlink’s flypast over the DHL Stadium ahead of last weekend’s international rugby fixture between the Springboks and the All Blacks.



The formation flyover over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium went viral on social media, prompting public concern and renewed scrutiny of the event.

“Following various media discussions relating to the events of the past weekend, the SACAA initiated compliance verifications, engaged the operator, obtained the flight data recording downloads, and requested additional information,” the Regulator said.

The Regulator said it has begun analysing the information and has asked the operator for further details before reaching an informed position.



A full report, including recommendations, will be shared with the operator once the SACAA has completed its assessment.

According to the Regulator, Airlink submitted three applications for flypasts related to the rugby matches. The flypast under review was the second of the three applications.

“The applications were submitted in line with the regulatory provisions governing non-passenger or cargo-carrying flights conducted in terms of Part 91.06.32.



“Following the SACAA approval, the first flypast took place on 22 August 2026 in Johannesburg, and the second one took place on 29 August 2026,” the Regulator said.

Meanwhile, the operator notified the Regulator on Tuesday that it was withdrawing its application for approval for a third flypast planned for this coming weekend.

The SACAA, which describes itself as the safety net of South African skies, assured the public that aviation safety and security compliance remain paramount and non-negotiable.

“South Africa has one of the most sought-after aviation talents in the world, and as a country we remain proud of our 0% record in fatal accidents in the commercial airline operations space for over four decades.

“This is a record we intend to uphold well into the future. It is therefore critical that we interrogate this past weekend’s events with clear minds and data at our disposal to determine whether there were any safety concerns that warrant a review, as we seek to continuously strengthen our safety standards,” the SACAA said.

South Africa is ranked seventh globally and first in Africa for aviation safety standards by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations specialised agency for civil aviation safety and security.

“This is achieved through a culture of compliance and a South African aviation industry that prioritises aviation safety and security,” the Regulator said. -SAnews.gov.za