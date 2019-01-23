SABC board applications under consideration

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Communications will reconvene at the earliest convenient date to shortlist and conduct interviews for the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The process of capturing and compiling abridged versions of all CVs only commenced on the third week of January 2019.

The committee initiated the process of filling the eight SABC board vacancies during the festive period and the closing date for applications was 21 December 2018.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, has outlined the process of filling the eight vacant positions at the board of the SABC, which is as follows:

Upon receipt of the declaration of a vacancy from the President via the Office of the Speaker, the committee will deliberate and decide on the date at which advertisement of the vacancy should be published.

Applications from members of the public are directed to the secretary of the committee, until the set deadline.

The committee secretary captures all applications, summarised CVs (curricula vitae), print and prepare packages for members of the committee.

The committee then shortlists and conducts interviews and recommends successful candidates to the National Assembly for adoption.

The adopted names of successful candidates are forwarded to the President for appointment.

other entities under the Department of Communications as follows

This process is the same for all other entities under the Department of Communications. - SAnews.gov.za