SAA to continue to repatriate stranded nationals

South African Airways (SAA) will continue to aid the repatriation of foreign nationals who want to be reunited with their families in their respective home countries.

“We are pleased to assist and will continue to work with foreign governments through their respective embassies and high commissions in the repatriation of their nationals to re-join their families to share comfort, support and strength during these trying times,” said SAA acting General Manager for Operations Tebogo Tsimane.

Tsimane’s comments come as an SAA operated flight repatriated 313 Canadians from Johannesburg and Cape Town to London, for onward connections to Canada.

“SAA is collaborating with the Government of Canada through the High Commission of Canada in South Africa, to assist Canadians who are stranded in South Africa to return home, after the lockdown was implemented in response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which resulted in travel restrictions,” said the national carrier on Friday.

On 22 March, the South African government took the decision to declare a national lockdown, starting at midnight on 26 March to curb the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

In response to the pandemic, SAA has suspended all domestic, regional and international flights.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension of the previously announced 21-day national lockdown, which is part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

SAA has already repatriated thousands of German, Brazilians and Belgian nationals to their respective home countries over the past two weeks.

These repatriation flights require among other things, the consideration, approval and support of the South African government to implement.

Acting High Commissioner of Canada to South Africa, Kim Butler said Canada is happy to be working with SAA in the repatriation of citizens.

“We know how important it is to be home in these challenging times. We are very happy to be working with SAA and the Government of South Africa to organise this special flight that will allow many Canadians to make their way home,” said the High Commissioner.

Friday’s flight was operated in collaboration with the Canadian government, in line with the health and safety provisions contained in the South African travel regulations, and other relevant provisions undertaken during the lockdown, as well as Transport Canada regulations.

“SAA has taken all measures to ensure that the airport staff, cabin crew and flight deck crew are safe and protected by providing the appropriate training and protective clothing as approved by the Communicable Disease plan,” said Tsimane.

Screening protocols were conducted before the flight’s departure. –SAnews.gov.za