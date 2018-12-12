SA welcomes signing of Darfur agreement

South Africa has welcomed the signing of the Pre-Negotiation Agreement for the Resumption of the Peace Process in Darfur.

Signed on 6 December in Berlin, Germany, the Pre-Negotiation Agreement between the Government of Sudan, the Justice and Equality Movement-Gebril Ibrahim and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi, constitutes a significant step forward in advancing the Darfur peace process, said the Department on International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

“The South African government welcomes the signing of the Pre-Negotiation Agreement for the Resumption of the Peace Process in Darfur. The agreement provides hope for the ultimate objective of achieving a lasting and durable peace in one of Africa’s most long-standing and protracted conflicts," said the department in a statement on Wednesday.

The pre-negotiation agreement establishes a platform for the critical commencement of substantive negotiations leading to the signing of a final peace agreement under the aegis of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel-led peace process, under the mediation of former President Thabo Mbeki.

“The South African government acknowledges the vital role played by Ambassador Jeremiah Kingsley Mamabolo, the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative and Joint Chief Negotiator in support of advancing the peace process in Darfur,” Dirco said.

Government also expressed appreciation to the Federal Republic of Germany for hosting the signing of the pre-negotiation and for the material and substantive support invested by the Troika (USA, UK and Norway) in the Darfur peace process, in the spirit of true partnership.

“We note the agreement reached that the negotiations shall build on the foundations of the Doha Document for Peace and Darfur, and that all issues that the Parties deem instrumental for sustainable peace shall be open for negotiations towards reaching agreement, with the talks on substantive issues to take place in Doha, Qatar, in the coming month,” the department said.

In addition, the South African government called on all parties to demonstrate strong leadership and commitment towards ensuring a successful conclusion to the negotiations and the creation of permanent and durable peace for the beleaguered and long-suffering people of Sudan.

“The absence of durable and sustainable peace, will inevitably delay the critical process of national reconciliation and post-conflict recovery for Sudan,” Dirco said. – SAnews.gov.za