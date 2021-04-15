SA welcomes new Ambassadors and High Commissioners

Thursday, April 15, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday welcomed new Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate from nine countries, at a ceremony held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate were nominated by their respective governments to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.

The Ambassadors are to advance diplomatic relations between their home countries and South Africa.

Handing over their letters of credence to President Ramaphosa, the Ambassadors emphasised the need to strengthen the existing relations with the government of South Africa.

Presenting his letter of credence to President Ramaphosa, Hungarian Ambassador Attila Győrgy Horváth, said he will do his best to work towards strengthening the relations between the two countries.

“I will do my best and work towards strengthening the existing relations between the two countries,” he said.

The senior diplomats who are officially taking up the reins in South Africa are from the following countries:

•    Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

•    Republic of Korea

•    Hungary

•    Federative Republic of Brazil

•    Republic of Lithuania

•    Republic of Kenya

•    Republic of Cameroon

•    Republic of Panama

•    Federal Republic of Nepal

-          SAnews.gov.za

 

