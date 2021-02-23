SA urges countries to work together to fight COVID-19

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa says in order to fight COVID-19, there is a need for all the countries to pool their resources together to overcome the pandemic.

 “To overcome the pandemic, we must work together to end hunger, promote education and the resumption of learning and to protect our planet,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President made these remarks during the virtual Global Citizen’s “Recover Better Together” post COVID-19 campaign launch on Tuesday.

South Africa he said, was honoured to lend support to Global Citizen and the campaign.

For the past 10 years, Global Citizen has been a leading voice for the involvement of governments, world leaders, philanthropists, activists, artists and the citizens of the world in ending extreme poverty.

The initiative is organised by Global Citizen, in partnership with the European Commission and the World Health Organisation (WHO). The campaign seeks to create momentum for global COVID-19 pandemic recovery and a return to the implementation of global goals.

President Ramaphosa commended Global Citizen for acting swiftly when the Coronavirus pandemic struck last year by hosting the “One World: Together At Home” benefit concert in support of the healthcare workers on the frontline.

“The substantial pledges made for Coronavirus relief at this event enabled NGOs around the world to help those most vulnerable in many countries,” he said.

The President further added that the “Recover Better Together” campaign recognises that overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic is essential to making progress in tackling poverty.

“To achieve this, we must deepen cooperation to ensure equitable access to vaccines. No person, no country and no region must be left behind. To fight the pandemic, we need to pool resources, capabilities, knowledge and intellectual property.

“That is why we continue to call on world leaders to support the COVAX facility to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.”

Another important step is to enable the transfer of medical technology for the duration of the pandemic.   

“This will allow us to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical products, lower prices and improve distribution to reach all corners of the world. Alongside these efforts to overcome the pandemic, we must work together to end hunger, promote education and the resumption of learning, and protect the planet.”

The President expressed confidence that the world will recover from the pandemic sating “it will recover better, and it will recover together.” –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

12149 Views
18 Feb 2021

Matric top achievers commend teachers' support during COVID-19

2790 Views
22 Feb 2021

COVID-19 online vaccination registration now open for medics

14299 Views
03 Feb 2021

Minister commends 2020 matric performance

6215 Views
22 Feb 2021

National Minimum Wage increased to R21.69 per hour

5276 Views
10 Feb 2021

Budget 2021: A mammoth task

590 Views
24 Feb 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter