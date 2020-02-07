SA urged to welcome Miss Universe

Government has called on all South Africans to welcome Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, home this weekend.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has urged South Africans to arrive in their numbers at the O.R Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

The build-up event will start at 7am. This will be followed by a press conference which will be held shortly after Tunzi’s arrival.

“Tunzi flew the South African flag high and that of the African continent when she bagged the coveted title during the Miss Universe pageant, last year, wherein she emphasised the importance of celebrating and recognising black women and their natural beauty.

“She expressed her passion on the empowerment of women and fighting issues of gender-based prejudice, which is one of the priorities of government,” GCIS said in a statement.

Tunzi is expected to visit Canaan Academy Primary School in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

On Thursday, she will embark on an early morning street tour of Johannesburg and in the evening she will be amongst the President’s special guests for the State of the Nation Address.

“As a young nation, South Africa is proud of the strides that we have made in this sector, and government is particularly proud of Tunzi,” GCIS said. – SAnews.gov.za