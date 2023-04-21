SA, UK Ministers to share expertise in infrastructure projects

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, together with United Kingdom Trade Envoy Andrew Selous, have met to cement relations between the two countries.

The two countries are expected to share experience, expertise and best practices in the prioritisation, financing, procurement and management of infrastructure projects.

The UK Trade Envoy and his delegation met with Zikalala and Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts on Friday to extend the already existing partnerships that will see the two countries ramp up infrastructure development trade relations.

“The renewal and consolidation of these trade relations, which are detailed in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries, will contribute towards improving South Africa’s capacity to deliver infrastructure projects and to attract investments.

“The partnership will see a stronger collaboration between Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), a programme under the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which packages, plans and manages the delivery of infrastructure for the country, as well as the UK Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), which executes infrastructure projects on behalf of the UK government.

“Under the MOU, the United Kingdom will support infrastructure projects in South Africa and facilitate the necessary financial and technical capacity,” said the department.

Welcoming the partnership, Zikalala said infrastructure delivery is a critical component of South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Programme (ERRP).

“Our government has placed infrastructure as key to the development and re-igniting of our economy. We value investing in infrastructure projects as they have a multiplier effect and beneficiation in the whole economic value-chain, especially job creation,” Zikalala said, adding that infrastructure is considered the backbone of the economy.

He highlighted areas such as energy, hydrogen and water, especially the construction of dams, transport especially logistics, and road-to-rail initiatives as well as the construction of bridges, as urgent areas of intervention that should benefit from the partnership.

The UK Envoy also expressed delight at the renewal of the good relations and committed that the UK bridge company would form part of the delegation from the United Kingdom that would be visiting South Africa and tour projects under construction.

Both the delegations agreed that it was time to breathe life into the MOU and time for delivery.

The UK and South Africa have a deep and longstanding economic partnership. According to the department, South Africa remains an important trading partner for the UK, with bilateral trade between the UK and South Africa reaching £11.0 (ZAR values) billion in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021, an increase of 35.5%. South Africa was also the largest trading partner in Africa, accounting for 34.9% of all trade.

The UK has reaffirmed its commitment to support the South African Government’s infrastructure agenda and to leverage UK expertise and innovation to facilitate the sharing of technical knowledge, advice, skills and expertise across the infrastructure sector. – SAnews.gov.za