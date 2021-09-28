SA, UK to co-host dialogue on cybercrimes

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

South Africa and the United Kingdom will today co-host the inaugural Information Communication Technology (ICT) Cyber Dialogue.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the establishment of this discussion arises from the meeting held in January 2020, where issues of particular interest for South Africa were discussed, including areas on connectivity and access, combatting cybercrime, emerging technologies, and peace and security.

It is envisaged that the dialogue will focus on four thematic areas, namely, the threat of information exchange, sustainability and capacity building, standards and regulation and cyber-governance.

The department said the UK has established cyber offices staffed by technical and policy officers in various missions around the world.

“The Africa Cyber Network will be supported by UK cyber officials in Abuja, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa, which forms the corps of their African Cyber Network,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

51643 Views
27 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

299445 Views
26 Aug 2021

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

258461 Views
30 Sep 2020

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

17285 Views
21 Sep 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

182491 Views
06 Sep 2021

Basic Education creates employment opportunities for young people

137414 Views
10 Nov 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter