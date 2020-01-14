SA targets Indian tourist market

South Africa's Tourism Minister will visit Mumbai, India, in a drive to grow tourist arrivals from the Asia-Pacific region.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will be in Mumbai from 14 - 16 January as part of a trade roadshow to grow Indian tourist arrivals and consolidate the market share of the Asia-Pacific region to South Africa.

Ahead of her visit, the Department of Tourism said the Minister will use the visit to strengthen the strong historical and cultural ties shared by the two countries.

In January 2019, a Strategic Programme of Cooperation -- inclusive of tourism -- was signed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State visit to India.

The two countries will sign a three-year plan of action, which will outline the implementation plan of the Strategic Programme of Cooperation in the tourism sector.

The Minister will also use the road show to engage with stakeholders, tour operators and investors in an effort to build confidence, seek partnerships and opportunities to unlock the market for both countries’ tourism sectors.

“This is part of the new marketing approach, which aims to pay greater attention to the needs of tourists in all the markets - especially our priority markets,” said the Tourism spokesperson Blessing Manale.

India is an important tourist source and priority tourist market for South Africa, with 93 428 Indian tourists visiting the country in 2018.

“This visit is part of the effort to grow this number in the coming years,” said Manale. – SAnews.gov.za