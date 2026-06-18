SA takes seat at global reparations talks in Accra

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa is leading the South African delegation to the High-Level Consultative Conference on the African Union-led United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution A/RES/80/250 on the Transatlantic Slave Trade.



Taking place in Accra, Ghana, the conference, which gets underway on Thursday, 18 June 2026, is expected to deliberate on and adopt outcomes aimed at advancing the implementation of the UNGA Resolution, including the formulation of a global post-adoption framework to guide its implementation.



“The high-level conference is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government, Ministers, global reparations experts, legal practitioners, academics, civil society representatives, and delegates from regional and international organisations,” the Ministry of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said in a statement ahead of the conference, which will conclude on Friday.



South Africa welcomes and supports the convening of the conference.



“The country believes that the call for reparatory justice for Africa and People of African Descent should be linked to a broader development agenda that addresses the enduring socio-economic consequences of the transatlantic slave trade, including debt burdens, poverty, inequality, and underdevelopment.



“South Africa further supports the key principles contained in the proposed Global Strategic Framework, which reflects and builds upon the extensive work undertaken by the African Union over many years in advancing the cause of historical justice, restitution, and sustainable development for affected communities,” the Ministry said.



The conference provides an important platform for advancing global dialogue and forging consensus on practical measures that can contribute to restorative justice and equitable development outcomes for Africa and the African diaspora.



South Africa looks forward to constructive deliberations and a successful outcome that will contribute meaningfully to the implementation of the Resolution and the advancement of the African Union's longstanding position on reparatory justice. – SAnews.gov.za