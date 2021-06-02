SA surpasses 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide

South Africa has topped the one million COVID-19 vaccination mark, as the country works around the clock to speed up its inoculation rollout plan.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the country has vaccinated 479 768 people under the Sisonke Programme, while at least 565 336 elderly people have received their first shot of the Pfizer jab.

“Therefore, today it is my pleasure to announce that we have breached the million mark and have vaccinated 1 045 104 individuals,” the Minister said on Tuesday.

The Minister thanked all those who were involved in the vaccination campaign, from the Director-General of Health to every vaccinator continuing to battle it out for the nation in the frontlines.

“We will continue to ramp up daily vaccinations, working together with the private sector, towards attaining the targets we have committed to as government,” Mkhize added.

Western Cape launches non-metro vaccination drive

On Tuesday, the Western Cape launched the province’s non-metro vaccination drive with Evita Bezuidenhout.

Affectionately known as Tannie Evita, a resident in the West Coast District, received her vaccine at the Wesbank Community Hall in Malmesbury.

“Yes, I am so very relieved to get my vaccine, but I have a smartphone. I have a computer. I have internet. I have a car. I am 85 and I still drive myself. But many, many of my generation and younger don’t know how to register,” Tannie Evita said.

She has pleaded with the youngsters to assist the elderly to register adding that the vaccine is safe and offers excellent protection against severe COVID-19 related illness and death.

“My son De Kock registered me; I couldn’t get the little blue letters on the screen to turn black.”

Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo, said the province will open additional sites as more vaccines arrive.

“The plan for this week is to increase the number of daily vaccinations administered to increase from 6 000 a day last week, to over 12 000 a day this week.”

The MEC appealed to people to spend time helping their old relatives to sign up for the vaccine.

She said the Western Cape would increase the number of public vaccination service points to over 137, which includes public and private centres, as well as temporary outreaches to places like old age homes.

According to the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, the province needs as many people as possible to register for their COVID-19 vaccination for the rollout to succeed.

“Our registration numbers are growing nicely, now exceeding 315 000, but we still have a long way to go.”

Registration is simple and can be done by:

Visiting https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/ or www.westerncape.gov.za

Dialling *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African networks); or

WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

– SAnews.gov.za