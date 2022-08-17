SA shares victim empowerment support lessons with South Sudan

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A delegation from the Republic of South Sudan is in South Africa on a victim empowerment support study tour.

The delegation from the Central African country will today visit the 24-hour Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) in Salvokop, Tshwane.

The GBVCC is a 24-hour accessible victim empowerment support tool, which deals with various cases of abuse including prevention, response, care and support for victims of gender-based violence.

Amongst its services, the centre provides immediate care, counselling and offers help, hope and the chance of a better life to victims of gender-based violence.

“To achieve this, the GBV Command Centre uses mobile technology to estimate the location of a victim, assign the case to the closest support service including professional Social Workers in the field, record and receive continuous feedback on the case. 

“Callers can contact the command centre on 0800 428 428 or dial *120*7867#,” the Department of Social Development said in a statement.

The South Sudan delegation is in South Africa on a two-day Social Development-led study tour, which commenced on Tuesday by visiting a victim empowerment shelter in Bronkhorstpruit, Gauteng.
 
“The study tour seeks to strengthen collaboration and bilateral working relations as well as sharing of lessons on victim empowerment progmammes, focusing on gender-based violence, which has been declared as a second pandemic in South Africa,” the department said.

The department said the tour is undertaken as part of the Women’s Month commemoration that takes place during the month of August annually.

This year, Women’s Month is observed under the theme, “Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Resilience”. – SAnews.gov.za

