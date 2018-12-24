SA sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly tsunami

Monday, December 24, 2018

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has urged South Africans with family members in Indonesia whom they cannot contact or locate, to contact the department’s 24-hour switchboard number at 012 351 1000.

This follows a tsunami in Indonesia that struck the coastal towns on the Sunda Strait on Saturday, 22 December 2018.

The South African Embassy in Jakarta is in contact with authorities and no South African casualties have been reported.

The department has sent its condolences to the government and people of Indonesia.

“The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period and the South African Government extends its sympathy to those families who have lost their loved ones,” said department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya. – SAnews.gov.za

