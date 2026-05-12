SA secures additional FMD vaccines as regional response gains momentum

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has announced the arrival of a further two million doses of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine from Dollvet in Turkey, on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of doses imported since late February to eight million.

The latest arrival forms part of an accelerated procurement drive, marking a major escalation in government’s war against Foot and Mouth Disease, and reinforcing the department’s commitments to biosecurity, food security, and the protection of rural livelihoods.

Steenhuisen said that with an additional five million doses expected to arrive shortly, South Africa’s total imported vaccine volume will rise to 13 million doses.

Combined with the two million doses secured last year from the Botswana Vaccine Institute, the Minister said the country is projected to have 15 million doses by the end of May 2026.

“This sends a clear signal of our determination to protect the national interest, defend our livestock industry, and win the war against FMD,” the Minister said.

He added that the vaccination campaign is aligned with the department’s strategic objective to vaccinate 80% of the national herd, comprising approximately 14 million cattle, by the end of December 2026.

The Minister emphasised that large-scale vaccination is central to South Africa’s long-term strategy of achieving and maintaining “FMD free with vaccination” status, while reducing the economic and social damage caused by recurring outbreaks.

“By securing vaccine volumes at this scale, the department is ensuring that the agricultural sector remains a resilient pillar of the economy, capable of meeting international animal health standards while safeguarding domestic food security and protecting export markets,” he said.

Regional cooperation strengthened

Steenhuisen also highlighted the importance of regional collaboration in tackling transboundary animal diseases, noting that “diseases do not respect borders.”

On Monday, 11 May 2026, the Minister joined Eswatini Minister of Agriculture, Mandla Tshawuka, along with representatives from Mozambique, in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, where 300 cattle were vaccinated in a demonstration of regional solidarity and coordinated action.

Reflecting on lessons from South America’s success in controlling FMD, Steenhuisen stressed that no country can defeat the disease in isolation.

“Cows do not carry passports. If one country acts alone, the risk remains for everyone. That is why we are working closely with our neighbours to build a truly regional response.

“We must move beyond simply reacting to outbreaks and establish a SADC antigen bank so that Southern Africa can rapidly access vaccines when they are needed most, without relying on lengthy international procurement processes,” Steenhuisen said.

SADC Ministerial meeting

Meanwhile, momentum around the regional strategy is expected to continue later this month, when Steenhuisen chairs a meeting of Southern African Development Community (SADC) agriculture ministers in Zimbabwe.

The meeting will focus on establishing a regional platform for animal movement control, livestock traceability, and coordinated response mechanisms for transboundary animal diseases.

Reaffirming government’s support for the agricultural sector, Steenhuisen acknowledged the toll the disease has taken on farming communities.

“We have seen the pain, uncertainty, and the economic damage this disease has inflicted on farming communities across our country. I have made a commitment that if we continue implementing this plan at scale and with urgency, this must be the last major Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak to devastate our people. We are fighting this disease with everything we have, and we stand firmly with our farmers,” Steenhuisen said. – SAnews.gov.za