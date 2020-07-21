SA reports 9 300 new COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

South Africa recorded 9 300 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases, since the outbreak in the country, to 373 628.

The daily infection rate has dropped, with less than 10 000 new cases, for the first time in two weeks. 

Meanwhile, 140 more people succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 5 173.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 194 865 people have recuperated, which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

The majority of new cases were recorded in Gauteng, which has a total of 136 879 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 85 772, Eastern Cape 65 316 and KwaZulu-Natal 45 614.

The North West has 14 337 cases, Free State 10 727, Mpumalanga 7 424, Limpopo 5 156  and Northern Cape 2 351.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 505 646, with 33 899 having been conducted since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 14 348 858 cases and 603 691 deaths worldwide. – SAnews.gov.za

