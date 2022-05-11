SA reports 7 523 new COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

South Africa has recorded 7 523 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 852 148.

This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.

“Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 26 deaths and of these, eight occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 559 to date,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (38%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). The Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape 8%; Free State 5%; North West 4%; Mpumalanga 3%, and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of the new cases.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.0%), and is higher than yesterday (18.7%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (24.0%),” the NICD said.

In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 148 hospital admissions.

South Africa has to date conducted 24 726 029 COVID-19 tests in both public and private sectors. – SAnews.gov.za

