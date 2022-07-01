SA reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa recorded 399 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the number of laboratory confirmed case to 3 993 843.

The increase represents a 3.6% positivity rate, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The department reported 29 deaths and of these, nine occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101 793 to date.

A total 25 731 148 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (39%), followed by the Western Cape (22%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12% of the new cases; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga 6% each; Free State and Limpopo 5% each; Northern Cape 4%, and North West 3%.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.6%), and is lower than yesterday (3.9%). The 7-day average is (4,8%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.1%),” said the NICD. – SAnews.gov.za